Tokyo Reports 8,925 New Coronavirus Infection Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 8,925 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down by 2,888 from a week before, with the daily count standing below 10,000 for the third straight day.
The latest seven-day average of new cases came to 9,979.3 in the Japanese capital, down 11.8 pct from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood at 67, down by two from Monday, while there were 22 new deaths linked to COVID-19.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]