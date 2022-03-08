Tokyo Reports 8,925 New Coronavirus Infection Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 8,925 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down by 2,888 from a week before, with the daily count standing below 10,000 for the third straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases came to 9,979.3 in the Japanese capital, down 11.8 pct from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood at 67, down by two from Monday, while there were 22 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

