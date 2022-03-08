Japan Decides to Send Defense Supplies for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to provide bulletproof vests and other defense supplies to support Ukraine, being invaded by Russia.

The decision was made at the day's meeting of the National Security Council.

A KC-767 fuel transport aircraft carrying the supplies is set to leave the Air Self-Defense Force's Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday night for Poland, as ordered by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. Later, the government will provide more goods for Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an "act that shakes the foundation of international order not only in Europe but also in Asia," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Tuesday.

"It is extremely important to act resolutely in unity with the international community from the viewpoint of our country's future security," he stressed.

