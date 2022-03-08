Japan to Set National Strategy for Quantum, AI Technologies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan will set a national strategy to powerfully promote the development of quantum and artificial intelligence technologies through cooperation between the public and private sectors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

At a meeting of its Council of New Form of Capitalism Realization, the government confirmed that investment will be expanded intensively to support research and development in the areas, in addition to other important fields of biotechnology and advanced medicine.

These policies will be reflected in an implementation plan for Kishida's vision of realizing a new form of capitalism to be released as early as spring.

"It's necessary to drastically strengthen investment for research and development," Kishida, chair of the council, told the meeting. "In the implementation plan, we'll show our country's strong resolve related to our science and technology policy."

The United States, the European Union and China are accelerating research and development of quantum and artificial intelligence technologies with massive financial resources secured in line with their strategies.

