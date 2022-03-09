No Tsunami in Japan after Eruption in Papua New Guinea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday there is no fear of tsunami hitting Japan following a major volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea.

The eruption of the Manam volcano in the South Pacific country, which occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday Japan time (9:50 a.m. GMT), sent plumes of ash reaching a height of about 15 kilometers, but no change in tidal levels was recorded at overseas observation points located between Japan and Papua New Guinea as of midnight Tuesday, according to the agency.

When a major undersea volcanic eruption occurred in Tonga, also in the South Pacific area, on Jan. 15, tsunami apparently caused by atmospheric fluctuations was observed in Japan. As the tsunami reached Japan sooner than the expected arrival time for tsunami caused by an earthquake, the Japanese meteorological agency was unable to issue tsunami warnings in time for some regions. Learning from the experience, the agency reinforced its system of releasing tsunami information promptly.

