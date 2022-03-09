Japan Ex-Economic Security Office Chief Resigns over Misconduct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Toshihiko Fujii, former head of Japan's preparations for economic security legislation, has resigned over a series of misconduct, the economy ministry said Wednesday.

Fujii, who was removed from the post of councillor at the Cabinet Secretariat in charge of national security to the economy minister's secretariat after being effectively sacked as chief of the preparatory office for the new law, tendered resignation following the ministry's punishment for his unreported side jobs including paid speeches and illicit use of blank taxi receipts, among others, the ministry said, adding the resignation was approved.

Due to the multiple irregularities, Fujii was suspended for 12 months.

The ministry also said 34 million yen will be reduced from his retirement allowance of 40 million yen as requested by him.

According to the ministry and people familiar with the matter, Fujii was paid some 160 million yen for teaching at a business school for nine years in total and 9.8 million yen for delivering lectures and writing without making advance reports to the ministry.

