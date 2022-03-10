11 Years On: Moves to Keep Stories of Disaster Alive Spreading

Newsfrom Japan

Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--With 11 years passing since the March 11, 2011, powerful earthquake and tsunami, moves to seek sustainable ways of handing down stories of the catastrophe are spreading in afflicted areas.

As two obstacles for such activities are financial resources and successors, local governments concerned have started to offer a helping hand.

Masayoshi Nakai, 57, a professional "kataribe" storyteller of Bosai Project, an organization working for disaster management in the city of Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, had his home and workplace destroyed by the tsunami.

He started to make a living from working as a kataribe in October 2012.

Nakai was initially worried about reaction from customers because the fees he set for his services were relatively high. But he says, "I've received no complaints as I use my time and energy, and do my job with a sense of mission." Around 38,000 people have listened to his story so far.

