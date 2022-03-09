7 Rulings Find 2021 Lower House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Last October's election for Japan's House of Representatives was found to have been held in a state of unconstitutionality by seven court rulings by Wednesday in terms of vote-value disparities.

Nine rulings have found the election constitutional, including the final high court ruling issued on Wednesday on a series of lawsuits over the constitutionality of the election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The latest ruling was handed down by Hiroshima High Court, with Presiding Judge Kunihiko Yokomizo rejecting the plaintiffs' demand to annul the Lower House poll, in which the value of one vote in the least populous single-seat constituency was 2.08 times higher than that in the most populous district.

A group of lawyers had filed the 16 lawsuits with a total of 14 high courts and high court branches across the country, claiming that the election went against vote-value equality under the Constitution.

