LDP-Komeito Coalition, DPFP Start Talks on Gas Tax Cut

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition and the Democratic Party for the People started policy talks on Wednesday to mainly discuss measures to curb surging crude oil prices.

DPFP Secretary-General Kazuya Shinba reiterated his party's request for the unfreezing of a so-called trigger clause for an emergency gasoline tax cut, at the day's meeting with his LDP and Komeito counterparts, Toshimitsu Motegi and Keiichi Ishii, respectively. Ishii indicated a positive attitude on the request.

The next round of the tripartite talks is set for March 16.

The three parties decided to launch the policy dialogue at a meeting of their leaders on March 4, after the DPFP voted in favor of the government's fiscal 2022 budget bill in the House of Representatives last month, considering Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remark that he would not rule out any options on measures to cushion the impact of high crude oil prices.

The DPFP hopes to realize a policy directly connected to people's daily lives in order to gain a stronger presence before this summer's House of Councillors election.

