Japan Posts 63,742 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases in Japan stood at 63,742 on Wednesday, down by some 8,900 from a week earlier.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms dropped by 27 from Tuesday to 1,321. A total of 213 new deaths were recorded among coronavirus patients.

In Tokyo, 10,823 new coronavirus infection cases were confirmed, down by 1,870 from a week before, while 28 new fatalities from COVID-19 were reported.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day moving average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital fell 12.1 pct from a week earlier to 9,712.1.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by three from Tuesday to 64.

