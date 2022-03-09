Tokyo Confirms 10,823 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 10,823 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a decrease of 1,870 from a week before.
The Japanese capital confirmed 28 new deaths from COVID-19.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo fell 12.1 pct from a week before to 9,712.1. There were 64 patients with severe symptoms, down by three from Tuesday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]