Japan Foreign Minister Eyeing Visit to Middle East

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is considering visiting the United Arab Emirates and Turkey for a total of three days from March 19, according to Japanese Foreign Ministry sources.

He is expected to hold talks with his counterparts of the two Middle Eastern countries, the sources said Wednesday.

Amid surging energy prices, Hayashi plans to seek cooperation from the UAE in ensuring a stable supply of crude oil.

With Turkey, which has offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Hayashi hopes to develop a partnership in achieving a peaceful resolution to the crisis, the sources said.

