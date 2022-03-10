Japan Aims to Mend Ties with S. Korea with President-Elect Yoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to improve relations with Seoul after conservative opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected South Korea's next president in Wednesday's poll.

Tokyo hopes that the election of Yoon will lead to a change in strained ties between the two countries as he has pledged to develop a future-oriented relationship between Japan and South Korea.

The Japanese government plans to call on South Korea to take concrete steps to resolve disputes over wartime labor and so-called comfort women, who served as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

"I sincerely welcome and congratulate" Yoon on his election, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Thursday.

"The situation is difficult, but it cannot be left as it is," Kishida said of bilateral ties. "It is fundamental for countries to deliver on pledges made to others," he added.

