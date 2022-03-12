11 Years On: Natural Wine Delivering Taste of Tohoku

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 12 (Jiji Press)--A natural wine launched after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year, offering a taste of the Tohoku northeastern Japan region, recovering from the disaster.

Vin de Michinoku, released on March 11 every year, the disaster's anniversary, is made only from grapes from the six Tohoku prefectures--Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Miyagi, Yamagata and Fukushima--with minimum additives.

The wine was born out of a natural wine-making project started in 2014 by Takuya Itagaki, who runs Batons, a shop selling natural wines in Sendai, Miyagi's capital.

When Itagaki was providing hot meals to disaster victims as a volunteer soon after the temblor and tsunami, "We received lots of warm assistance from people in natural wine business all over the world," he said.

"As a person involved in natural wines myself, I thought we could repay their help by making Tohoku an area producing wonderful natural wine," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]