Mitsubishi Corp. Chm. Kobayashi to Become JCCI Chief

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Thursday that it has made an informal decision to pick Mitsubishi Corp. <8058> Chairman Ken Kobayashi as the JCCI's next chairman to succeed Akio Mimura.

Kobayashi, 73, will be the first person from a general trading house to assume the post. He will take office after a general meeting of JCCI members in November. He will concurrently serve as head of the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The JCCI will change its leader for the first time in nine years. Mimura, 81, honorary chairman of Nippon Steel Corp. <5401>, took up the top JCCI post in November 2013.

The JCCI believes that Kobayashi, who has broad international experience and vast knowledge, as well as numerous personal connections both in Japan and abroad, is the appropriate person to be the group's next leader, especially at a time when surging materials prices reflecting factors including Russia's invasion of Ukraine are having a great impact on business operations of small companies in Japan.

Kobayashi joined Mitsubishi in 1971. He became its president in 2010 and its chairman in April 2016.

