Kishida Plans to Visit India, Cambodia

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning on visiting India and Cambodia during the three-day holiday in Japan from March 19, in a move to seek cooperation in dealing with the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

The prime minister will make a decision on whether to go on the trip after taking into account the coronavirus infection situation, according to the sources.

Japan and India have deepened their cooperation under the Quad framework, which also involves the United States and Australia, having in mind China's increasingly hegemonic behavior.

On the other hand, India, which has friendly ties with Russia, has been out of step with Western countries in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abstaining from a U.N. vote to condemn Moscow over the matter.

By having talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishida hopes to strengthen the two nations' cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region further and encourage India to collaborate over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

