Record 2,219 Child Abuse Victims Detected in Japan in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of child abuse victims, aged under 18, recognized by Japanese police in 2021 hit a record high of 2,219, up 2.2 pct from the previous year, a National Police Agency survey report showed Thursday.

The number of child abuse cases detected by police climbed 1.9 pct to 2,174, also a record high, according to the survey report. The number of children who died after being abused came to 54.

Although the number of child abuse cases recognized by police has been increasing reflecting heightened public concern and strengthened cooperation between police and child counseling centers, the pace of growth in such cases has slowed.

The agency is boosting efforts to identify potential cases of abuse as they are feared to have increased due to authorities' stay-home requests amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 54 children who died, 15 were physically abused, three faced neglect and 29 died in murder-suicide cases. Seven were killed soon after birth or in other situations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]