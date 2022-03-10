Japan Police Handle Record 994 Minors over Cannabis in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police dealt with a record 994 people under 20 years old over cannabis cases in 2021, up 12.1 pct from the preceding year, a National Police Agency survey report showed Thursday.

The increase was apparently because the danger of cannabis is not fully recognized.

Of the total for 2021, 502 had jobs while 192 were without jobs. The total also included 186 high school students, 50 university students and eight junior high school students.

Men accounted for 896 and women totaled 98.

The NPA also said police took action against 115 minors in stimulant cases, up by 19. Of the total, 10 were high school students and one was a junior high school student.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]