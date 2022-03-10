Kishida Pledges to Deal with Soaring Materials Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to earnestly deal with the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic and soaring materials prices, at a round-table dialogue with food company executives held at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market Thursday.

"I heard (from the business executives) that they are struggling amid a double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis," Kishida told reporters after the meeting. "A more detailed response (to the issues) is necessary."

On the government's recent decision to raise the ceiling on subsidies paid to oil wholesalers to curb fuel price rises to 25 yen per liter from 5 yen, Kishida said, "It's important to continue making preparations for further countermeasures while monitoring the effects of the current steps."

Noting that the crisis in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, may continue for an extended period of time, Kishida said: "A close watch is needed for further developments in the situation. We have to consider our response with a sense of tension."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]