LDP, Komeito Confirm Cooperation for Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, agreed on Thursday to strengthen their parties' cooperation for this summer's House of Councillors election.

Noting that the situation involving Ukraine "could lead to the biggest crisis in the postwar period, depending on developments," Kishida stressed in his meeting with Yamaguchi at the prime minister's office that "no gap is allowed" between the ruling parties.

"We will strengthen closer-than-usual ties at any levels," Kishida told reporters after the meeting.

He also said that the secretaries-general and election strategy chiefs of the LDP and Komeito will hold discussions on specific interparty cooperation, including ways to mutually support candidates fielded by the parties.

On mutual recommendations of Upper House poll candidates, Komeito had asked the LDP to submit related plans by the end of last year. But the LDP did not meet the request, citing a lack of preparations. This created tensions between the two parties.

