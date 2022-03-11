Kishida Vows to Ensure U.S. Extended Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to ensure the United States' provision of extended deterrence, including the nuclear umbrella, to Japan.

"Japan will continue discussions (on extended deterrence) with the United States in order to maintain and strengthen its credibility," Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Thursday.

With Russia's threat of nuclear war amid its invasion of Ukraine, Kishida said that "extended deterrence is indispensable" and that "it is important (for Japan) to talk and cooperate closely with the United States."

Regarding the concept of nuclear sharing with the United States for joint management of U.S. nuclear weapons between the country and its allies, the prime minister said that "there could be a national debate taking account of the international situation and other factors."

Still, he reiterated that the government has no plans to discuss the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]