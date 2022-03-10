Japan Govt Ordered to Pay Damages for U.S. Base Noise

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Naha District Court's Okinawa branch on Thursday ordered the Japanese government to pay about 1,340 million yen in damages for noise pollution from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan.

In the lawsuit, a group of around 3,200 residents living near the Futenma base claimed that they were suffering from the noise of U.S. military aircraft. They did not demand a flight suspension.

In a similar lawsuit filed by a different group of local residents, the Supreme Court ordered the government to pay damages while rejecting the plaintiffs' demand for a flight halt.

Handing down the ruling on Thursday, Presiding Judge Kenta Adachi recognized the noise damage from the U.S. base.

Following the court decision, the plaintiffs indicated that they are considering filing an appeal.

