S. Korean President-Elect Vows Future-Oriented Ties with Japan

Seoul, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been elected as South Korea's next president, on Thursday stressed his determination to create a future-oriented relationship between his country and Japan.

At his first press conference following the election, Yoon was speaking about the Japan-South Korea relationship, which deteriorated under the administration of outgoing President Moon Jae-in.

The conservative president-elect said it is important to look at the future, rather than the past, and find out what will benefit both countries and their citizens.

Yoon pledged to think of bilateral ties with a focus on what young generations of the two countries should aim for.

On history-related issues, he pointed to the need for the two countries to investigate the truth and think together about issues they should resolve, while establishing cooperation for the future.

