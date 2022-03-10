Japan Records 61,155 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 61,155 new coronavirus infection cases on Thursday, down about 9,000 from a week before.

The nationwide count of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by one from Wednesday to 1,322, while 188 new fatalities were reported among coronavirus patients across the country, including 30 in Tokyo and 26 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections dropped by 2,171 week on week to 10,080. The seven-day moving average of new cases slid 17.1 pct to 9,402.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Wednesday at 64.

