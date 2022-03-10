Princess Aiko to Hold 1st Press Conference on March 17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will hold her first press conference on March 17, Imperial Household Agency officials said Thursday.

The princess turned 20 last December. Imperial Family members usually hold a press conference when they reach the age of majority in the country. But her press conference was delayed as she was busy with studying in that month, according to the officials.

The press conference will take place during her university spring break.

The spring break is “the best period for the princess to consider answers to questions from the press while feeling that she became an adult,” an agency official said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]