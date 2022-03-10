Japan Mulling Elimination of Event Participants Cap

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to remove restrictions on the number of attendees for large-scale events in areas in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage if certain infection control steps are taken, it was learned Thursday.

The government will decide the removal of the restrictions next week after holding discussions on it at a coronavirus advisory panel meeting on Friday, informed sources said.

It will also decide at the time on whether to allow 18 prefectures including Tokyo to exit the pre-emergency stage on March 21, as currently scheduled.

Currently, the upper limit of participates in large-scale events in pre-emergency areas is set at 20,000 if the organizers draw up measures to prevent novel coronavirus infections, such as asking event participants not to shout.

The upper limit can be raised if all participants test negative for the coronavirus.

