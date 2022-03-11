Japan Again Faces Possible Mass Raw Milk Disposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The dairy industry in Japan is once again facing the possibility of being forced to discard large amounts of raw milk, possibly starting in late March, when schools go into spring break.

The industry, already facing sluggish demand for milk at restaurants and other businesses amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, is additionally set for a halt in demand for school meals, which usually account for more than 10 pct of milk consumption, during spring break.

Previously, raw milk was on the brink of mass disposal around the turn of the year.

According to the Japan Dairy Association, also known as J-milk, unit sales of milk and related products in late February fell 5.2 pct year on year.

Also due to lower temperatures compared with usual years, consumption of milk has been "much lower than the levels in the past two years," a senior J-milk official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]