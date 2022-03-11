G-7 Ministers Agree to Reduce Energy Dependence on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Energy ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized nations agreed to reduce their countries’ energy dependence on Russia in the future, at an online meeting on the Ukrainian situation on Thursday.

The accord came amid concerns about disruptions in energy supplies from Russia, which is facing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The online meeting was also attended by Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko, who called for cooperation against Russia, according to the Japanese participant, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda.

At the meeting, the G-7 ministers condemned the Russian aggression in the strongest terms and expressed grave concern over Russian attacks on nuclear plants in Ukraine, while affirming their support for Ukraine.

The ministers called on oil and gas producing countries to expand their supplies. They also welcomed the internationally coordinated release from oil reserves and voiced readiness to take further action if necessary.

