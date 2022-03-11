Paper Highlights Japan's Contribution in Vaccination Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government in an annual paper released Friday highlighted its contribution to the efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccine supplies to developing countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

It is necessary to ensure equal access to vaccines in all countries and regions in order to overcome the pandemic, said the 2021 white paper on development cooperation, submitted by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to the day's cabinet meeting.

Japan provided some 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 26 countries and regions, including Indonesia and Taiwan, and offered 430 billion yen in financial assistance, according to the paper.

In the paper, the government underlined the need to ensure transparency in development assistance from emerging countries, apparently expressing its concern over China, which provides large loans to developing nations and seeks to strengthen its influence over countries having difficulty repaying the debts.

In 2020, Japan's official development assistance rose 4.3 pct from the previous year to 16,260.25 million dollars, making the country the fourth-largest ODA donor after the United States, Germany and Britain.

