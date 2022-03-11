Kishida, Yoon Agree to Cooperate for Better Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been elected South Korea's next president, talked over the phone on Friday, confirming that they will cooperate to improve the two nations' strained relationship.

In the talks, which lasted some 15 minutes, Kishida and Yoon agreed that Tokyo and Seoul will cooperate closely in dealing with the issue of North Korea's past abductions of foreign nationals, as well as the regime's nuclear and missile programs. They also agreed to meet in person as early as possible.

Kishida congratulated Yoon on his election. Having in mind the Ukraine crisis, the prime minister told the president-elect that a healthy Japan-South Korea relationship is necessary in protecting the international order at a time when the international community is facing an epoch-making change.

Also in the talks, Kishida said that the bilateral relationship needs to be promoted and that Japan is pinning hopes on Yoon's leadership. The prime minister added that he wants to work together with Yoon to improve their countries' relations.

Yoon expressed his sympathy for people in Japan as Friday marked the 11th anniversary of the March 11, 2011, powerful earthquake and tsunami, which mainly hit the Tohoku northeastern Japan region.

