Sit Skier Muraoka Wins 3rd Gold at Beijing Paralympics

Beijing, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sit skier Momoka Muraoka won the women's giant slalom at the Beijing Paralympic Games Friday, claiming her third gold medal of the Winter Paralympics in the Chinese capital.

Muraoka, who won the event in the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics in 2018, became the first Japanese individual athlete to win a total of four gold medals in the Winter Olympics or Paralympics.

In the Beijing Paralympic Games, Muraoka clinched gold for the super giant slalom and downhill Alpine skiing and silver in the super combined event.

