LDP, Komeito Agree to Mutually Back Upper House Poll Candidates

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, on Friday agreed on a plan to back each other's candidates for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The agreement was reached between LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and his Komeito counterpart, Keiichi Ishii.

Motegi told Ishii that the LDP will back Komeito candidates in five prefectural constituencies where three or more seats will be contested--Saitama, Kanagawa, Aichi, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

For 38 constituencies where Komeito will not field candidates, the two parties' local branches will hold discussions on Komeito backing LDP candidates.

