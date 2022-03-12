G-7 Ministers Vow Action to Prevent Food Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven agriculture ministers Friday pledged to take action to prevent a food crisis that may happen if food supply is disrupted as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We remain determined to do what is necessary to prevent and respond to a food crisis, including with humanitarian aid, and stand ready to act as needed to address potential disruptions," the ministers said in a joint statement after an online meeting.

Wheat and other food commodity prices are soaring on concern about supply disruptions because both Ukraine and Russia are major grain exporters.

"We are all appalled by and condemn the large-scale aggression by the Russian Federation against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the statement said.

Expressing deep concern about the impacts on food security and the rising number of people suffering from hunger, the G-7 ministers promised to "help facilitate harvests in Ukraine and ensure the ability of Ukrainian farmers to feed their population and to contribute to global food security."

