Kishida Vows to Put Priority on Safety over N-Plant Restarts

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday reiterated that the government will put top priority on safety when restarting idled nuclear power plants.

"We must prioritize safety over any other factors," Kishida told reporters on the restarts of such plants after attending a ceremony to mark the 11th anniversary of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, held by the Fukushima prefectural government in the city of Fukushima, northeastern Japan.

The premise for restarts is that the plants pass screenings by the Nuclear Regulation Authority, Kishida also said.

Lawmakers of both ruling and opposition parties are calling for restarting nuclear power plants as crude oil prices are shooting up amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We'll win the understanding of local residents and use (nuclear power plants) only when they are confirmed to be in compliance with the Nuclear Regulation Authority's new standards," Kishida stressed.

