Japan New COVID-19 Cases Down 7,800 from Week Before

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 55,882 new coronavirus infection cases Friday, down by some 7,800 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 70 from Thursday to 1,252. There were 209 new fatalities, including 35 in Osaka Prefecture, 27 in Aichi Prefecture and 26 each in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture.

In Tokyo on Friday, 8,464 new infection cases were reported, down 2,053 from a week earlier.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 19.1 pct to 9,108.7.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria decreased by six from Thursday to 58.

