11 Years On: Survivors Remember Loved Ones in Tsunami-Hit Areas

Natori, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--Survivors of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami gathered in various places on the coast of the Tohoku northeastern Japan region Friday to remember their relatives and friends who perished in the disaster 11 years ago.

At 2:46 p.m. (5:46 a.m. GMT), the exact time when the 9.0-magnitude quake struck March 11, 2011, bereaved families and others offered silent prayers for the victims, renewing pledges to pass down memories and lessons from the disaster.

In the Yuriage district of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture, 311 dove-shaped balloons with written messages for victims were released into the sky.

"I want to tell people how terrifying tsunami is and how important it is to protect oneself (from a disaster)," said 18-year-old Hina Nanbu, who was an elementary school first grader at the time of the disaster.

Yasuki Otsuki, 43, visited a tsunami memorial park in the Miyagi city of Ishinomaki, where 3,500 lives were lost, including those who died of related causes.

