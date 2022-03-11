11 Years On: Ceremony Attendees Vow to Pass on Lessons, Memories

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan marked the 11th anniversary of the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami Friday, with participants at memorial ceremonies pledging to pass on lessons and memories from the disaster.

At 2:46 p.m. (5:46 a.m. GMT), exactly 11 years from when the 9.0-magnitude quake struck on March 11, 2011, silent payers were offered by those attending ceremonies held in the northeastern Japan prefectures of Iwate, Fukushima and Miyagi to mourn victims.

The central government stopped hosting an annual memorial ceremony on the disaster with the final one held on the 10th anniversary last year.

On Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended a ceremony hosted by the Fukushima prefectural government.

The ceremony in the city of Fukushima was attended by 222 people, including Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori and bereaved family members.

