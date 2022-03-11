Kishida, Yoon to Work for Better Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday confirmed their cooperation to improve the two nations' relations, which are at a multidecade low.

In their phone talks, which lasted some 15 minutes, Kishida and Yoon agreed that Tokyo and Seoul will work closely in dealing with the issues of North Korea's past abductions of foreign nationals and its nuclear and missile programs.

They also agreed to meet in person as early as possible and ensure close three-way cooperation also including the United States to resolve the North Korean issues.

Tokyo-Seoul relations have deteriorated over history issues, including wartime labor, falling to a level widely seen as lowest since the two countries normalized their diplomatic ties in 1965. Their top leaders have not held a summit in person since December 2019.

The phone conversation may be a sign that the bilateral ties will start to improve. Kishida is the second foreign leader, after U.S. President Joe Biden, who has held phone talks with Yoon since he won Wednesday's election. Yoon will be inaugurated in May.

