Local Govts in Japan Preparing to Welcome Ukraine Refugees

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan are busy preparing to accept people fleeing Ukraine, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month expressed his country's readiness to welcome such people following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Three people who escaped Ukraine have already arrived at Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan. At least one of them is a Ukrainian national.

An official at the Kagoshima prefectural government said that it currently provides advice on accommodation and livelihood support.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday that the metropolitan government has secured 100 public housing units to welcome refugees from Ukraine. It is planning to increase the number up to 700 while providing such people with clothes and other items.

Around 500 Ukrainians currently reside in the Japanese capital. The situation in Ukraine is "changing minute by minute," Koike said, adding, "We will respond flexibly in a timely way."

