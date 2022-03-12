Kishida Vows to Pass on Disaster Lessons

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his determination Saturday to rebuild areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and pass on the lessons of the disaster to future generations.

"It is our duty to preserve and pass down important lessons from the disaster and the nuclear accident and utilize the lessons for our disaster prevention and mitigation," Kishida said of the quake and tsunami as well as the triple meltdown that occurred at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Kishida made the comments to reporters in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, after visiting memorial parks in Rikuzentakata in neighboring Iwate Prefecture and in Ishinomaki to pay his respects to the victims of the disaster.

He said that people in areas hit by the disaster are currently facing many hardships, including those from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will provide support to revive industries and restore people's livelihoods in disaster areas," including aid to rebuild sales channels for seafood processing businesses and promote tourist destinations, he said.

