Books on Ukraine, Russia Selling Well in Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Books related to Ukraine and Russia are selling well in Japan amid growing attention to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Many bookstores have set up special sections for the conflict in Ukraine, while publishers receiving numerous requests to reprint books related to the two countries.

Crayonhouse, a children's bookstore in Tokyo's Minato Ward, moved "The Mitten," a picture book based on a Ukrainian folktale, to its "Peace" section since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, hoping to send a message.

The book, which is about a series of animals entering a dropped mitten, was first published in Japan in 1965, with its cumulative sales topping 3.2 million copies.

The bookstore also displays "The Gigantic Turnip," a picture book based on a Russian folktale, alongside The Mitten, wishing for peace for both sides.

