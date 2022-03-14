11 Years On: Japan, Taiwan Join Hands for Disaster Reduction

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese people astonished Japan by donating more than 20 billion yen in relief funds for victims of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit northeastern Japan.

The move has helped increase interest in Taiwan among the Japanese public and promote the friendship between the two East Asian neighbors further. The friendship has evolved into bilateral collaboration to enhance disaster preparedness.

Last month, Takao Nozaki, head of the Tainan City Japanese Association, donated 50 Japanese picture books on disaster prevention to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che.

The books were presented as a token of Japan's appreciation for support provided from the southern Taiwan city after the March 2011 disaster, also to mark the sixth anniversary of the southern Taiwan earthquake in February 2016.

"When we encounter difficulties, we learn who our true friends are. We'll do everything we can for you if there is anything we can do," Nozaki said at a ceremony to hand over the picture books.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]