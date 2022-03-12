Kishida Vows to Prepare for Go To Travel Campaign Restart

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that his government plans to prepare for the restart of its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign, which has been suspended since December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will make preparations so that the campaign can be resumed promptly when the appropriate time comes," Kishida told reporters in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, during a trip to northeastern Japan areas hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The government had planned to restart the campaign in January, but postponed it due to the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Kishida said the government will decide on the timing of restarting the campaign after examining the infection situation and hearing opinions from experts.

"I'm aware that there are very high expectations for the campaign, especially from the local tourism industry," the prime minister said.

