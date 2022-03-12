Japan Confirms 55,328 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 55,328 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of about 8,300 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 48 from Friday to 1,204, while 141 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 9,164 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a decline of about 1,600 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 20.4 pct from a week before to 8,874.1. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by four from Friday to 62.

