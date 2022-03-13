Japan Wins 7 Medals at Beijing Winter Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese athletes won seven medals at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games as the 10-day sporting event came to an end on Sunday.

The seven medals are four golds, one silver and two bronzes, short of the 10 medals that Japanese athletes captured at the previous 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Of the seven medals, three golds and one sliver were grabbed by female alpine skier Momoka Muraoka. Male alpine skier Taiki Morii claimed two bronzes and male cross-country skier Taiki Kawayoke won one gold.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]