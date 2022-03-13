Kishida Says He Will Lead LDP to Win Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that he will lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's efforts to win this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"Political stability is needed" to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, Kishida, also LDP president, said in a speech at an annual party convention at a Tokyo hotel.

Kishida condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an outrageous act and pledged to work on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and reforming the United Nations.

Referring to the pandemic, he said steady progress should be made toward reopening the economy and society with sufficient precautions in place.

Upper House elections "often trigger major political changes," he said, urging LDP members to remain disciplined and united to fight and win this year's poll.

