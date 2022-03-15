Japan Food Makers Exploring Ways to Reduce Food Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Some major Japanese food manufacturers are striving to reduce food waste by coming up with innovative ways to effectively use food that is usually thrown away, such as vegetable cores that are produced during the manufacturing process.

They are exploring the possibilities of sustainable food including by attaching new added values to their products.

According to the agriculture ministry, an estimated 5.7 million tons of food that could have be eaten was discarded in fiscal 2019.

Of the total, food waste arising from business activity accounted for 54 pct. By industry, food manufacturers produced the most food waste, responsible for 22 pct of the total.

Seasoning maker Mizkan Holdings Co. started selling, in March 2019, concentrated vegetable paste and vegetable snack bars that use the whole of a vegetable, such as corn and beet, including the cores, skin and seeds.

