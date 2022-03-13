Japan Likely to Hold Upper House Election on July 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for this year's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, is expected to start on June 22, ruling party executive Toshimitsu Motegi said Sunday.

If the campaign period begins on June 22, voting is likely to take place on July 10.

"The June 22 start of the campaign period is 100 days away," Motegi, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said at an annual party convention.

"This year's convention is a rally to win the coming Upper House election and have a stable government," Motegi said.

Government and ruling coalition officials have no plans to extend the current parliamentary session, set to end on June 15.

