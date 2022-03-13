Japan Confirms 50,949 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 50,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of about 3,000 from a week before.

The daily death toll from COVID-19 came to 90, falling below 100 for the first time in 35 days.

The number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by 29 from Saturday to 1,175.

In Tokyo, 8,131 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, a decline of about 1,100 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital dropped 20.8 pct from a week before to 8,708.7.

