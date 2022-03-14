Japan's 1st Female Mayor Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Harue Kitamura, former mayor of the city of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, and the first woman to serve as mayor of a Japanese city, died of aspiration pneumonia at a hospital in Hyogo on Sunday. She was 93.

Kitamura was a native of the western city of Kyoto.

After graduating from Ritsumeikan University, she worked as a lawyer and served as head of the education board of Ashiya.

In 1991, Kitamura was elected Ashiya mayor. She served in the post for three terms, or 12 years, during which Hyogo was hit hard by the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake.

Kitamura spearheaded reconstruction efforts while she herself suffered damage from the disaster.

