Ex-Japan Education Minister Hase Elected Ishikawa Governor

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese education minister Hiroshi Hase was elected governor of Ishikawa Prefecture for the first time after defeating four other candidates in a poll on Sunday.

The gubernatorial election in the central Japan prefecture was closely watched as it involved three conservative candidates, including two former lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The LDP's prefectural chapter backed both Hase, 60-year-old former House of Representatives member, and Shuji Yamada, 67-year-old former House of Councillors member.

Hase, a professional wrestler-turned-politician, won the backing of former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga as well as Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

His campaign platform included a 30 pct cut in the governor's pay and a 50 pct reduction in its retirement allowances.

